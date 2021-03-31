Anderson’s ‘Bad Art’ adds a sparkle

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser.

The polls are now open for the 10th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

Today’s featured artist is Rita Anderson.

She is on the Goshen Park Board, Mechanicsburg Library Board, Woman’s Tourist Club (president) and Blessing Bags.

Anderson is a member of the Springfield Arts Center and was a 4-H advisor for 20 years.

She enjoys playing golf, snow skiing, hiking, cooking and gardening.

Her artwork is called “Roadside Weeds with Sparkle.”

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana.

The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the May 7 dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at the VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after the dinner, and all proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

A member of the Springfield Arts Center, Rita Anderson was inspired by nature for her “Bad Art by Good People” entry. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_rita2.jpg A member of the Springfield Arts Center, Rita Anderson was inspired by nature for her “Bad Art by Good People” entry. Submitted photo