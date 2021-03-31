COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, April 1

Cobblestone Hotel & Suites Grand Opening: 4-6 p.m., 170 state Route 55, Urbana. Masks encouraged; safe distancing practiced. 4:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting. Activities include tours, drawings, refreshments.

Roses Drawing: 4:30-5 p.m., for all ages, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Bring drawing or No. 2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser, colored pencils, drawing paper/pad (optional).

Mercy Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., county Health District, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. For appointment: 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID, insurance card.

Friday, April 2

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2-8 p.m., Masonic Temple meeting room, 12 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg. For appointment, call Chief Keene, 937-244-8038 or call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: MS.

Coloring for Relaxation: 3-4 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Stop by library anytime during the hour and relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Godzilla vs. Kong PG-13: 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, April 3

Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m., Harmon Park, St. Paris, for kids between 0 and 10. Rain date is Saturday, April 10, at 10 a.m. in the park. Annual event sponsored by St. Paris Federation of Churches.

Easter Egg Hunt: noon, grassy hill in front of Moss Gym at Urbana High School for children age 12 and younger. All are asked to wear masks. Sponsored by Urbana FOP Lodge 93, assisted by UHS DECA students.

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Meets at this time each Saturday. For those who enjoy art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana

Godzilla vs. Kong PG-13: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, April 4

Godzilla vs. Kong PG-13: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, April 5

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers while supplies last at the St. Paris Public Library

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St., Urbana

Mechanicsburg Village Council: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting via Zoom at https://bit.ly/39tTlst or 1 929 205 6099 (Meeting ID: 983 1435 9487; Passcode: 854880)