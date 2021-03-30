M’burg scheduling kindergarten registrations

MECHANICSBURG – Dohron Wilson Elementary will hold kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday, April 21, 4-7 p.m. and Wednesday, May 12, 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m. Call the elementary office at 937-834-2453, ext. 1600, to schedule appointments.

The first step in registering children is to complete required paperwork online through Final Forms prior to scheduling an in-person registration appointment. Due to COVID restrictions, the school asks that only one parent/guardian be present for the registration appointment. Visit https://mechanicsburg-oh.finalforms.com (Link will not accept 2021-22 registrations until April 1)

Click on Parent * NEW ACCOUNT to start the process. (Note: If you have other students currently attending Mechanicsburg and you have a Final Forms parent account, click on Parent * Login instead of Parent *NEW ACCOUNT to log in to your account.)

Registration packets will be mailed to the home after an appointment is made..

Take the completed packet and copies of the following papers to the registration appointment:

● Birth Certificate (not hospital record) Student must be 5 on or before Aug. 1, 2021

● Child’s immunization records

● Child’s Social Security card

● Residency Verification Form (attached with a current utility bill or lease agreement)

● Parent driver’s license

● Custody papers (if applicable)

Once registration is complete, parents will be notified by mail of the Kindergarten Orientation that will take place in August.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg school district.

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg school district.