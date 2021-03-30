Clark to begin medical residency

A local graduate, Ryan Clark, will begin his medical residency this summer after finishing his education a year early.

Clark graduated in 2014 from Urbana High School and was the class valedictorian.

He attended classes at Urbana University his junior and senior years while at UHS.

Clark graduated from Wright State University in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering.

He was accepted into and attended Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State, and he will graduate on May 2.

He will be completing his residency in Anesthesiology at Indiana University.

Clark’s parents are Rick and Shawn Clark.

