‘Bad Art by Good People’ event returns; vote now

Editor’s note: This is an introductory story to a series of promotional photos of local amateur artists that will be printed in the Urbana Daily Citizen in the coming weeks.

A popular local fundraiser that supports local arts returns this year.

The polls are now open for the 10th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

This year’s artists include Rita Anderson, retired; Bryce Carafa, PriorAuthNow; Marsha Bumgardner, The Peoples Savings Bank; Sarah Harris, Baked By Sarah; Greg Harvey, MacGillivray, Estes, & Harvey LLP; Andy Hiltibran, Crabills; Jessica Kile DDS, Darby & Urbana Dental Smiles; Pat Thackery, Cafe Paradiso; Jodi Thompson, Graham Local Schools; Marley Tullis, Anduril Industries; Ted Wallen, CMT Machining & Fabricating; Brad Winner, The Winner Group & MIXX 165; and David Woodrow, Champaign County deputy engineer.

The celebrity artist this year is Country Music Hall of Famer Hank Williams Jr. This piece was donated to the fundraiser by Urbana Daily Citizen Sports Editor Steve Stout and it will be part of the dinner and auction held on Friday, May 7.

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana.

The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

Dinner auction

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at the VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after the dinner, and all proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

The gold sponsors for the event are The V. Patrick Hamilton Group/REMAX Alliance & Coppertop.

Silver sponsors include Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, CRSI and Sharks Volleyball Club.

Bronze sponsors include Henderson Realty and Civista Bank.

Check out the Arts Council’s Facebook page for information leading up to the event – www.facebook.com/CCACUrbana.

For more information, contact the Arts Council office at 937-653-7557.

Staff photo