Shrine effort raises $25,000

At a recent Champaign County Shrine Club meeting, a check for $25,000 was presented to the “Shriners Children’s Ohio” Hospital. The club thanked local residents who donated their aluminum cans to help raise this money.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club has been unable to have several other fundraisers. These included the annual Golf Scramble and Bowling Party. Club members hope to return these activities to the calendar this year.

Club officers thanked the club members who gave their time to make this donation possible. Shrine club members process and transport the cans for fundraising.

Multiple sites exist for local residents to deposit aluminum cans for recycling, including the county recycling center behind Vancrest on South U.S. Route 68.

Pictured are, in front from left, Nelson Spellman, Jim Cordial, Alan McAdams, Scott Spangler, Paul Jackson, in back from left, Dennis Todd, Bill Instine, Rob Butler, Steve Runkle and Brad Davis.

Aluminum donations help hospital

Information from Champaign County Shrine Club.

