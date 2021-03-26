COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, March 27

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older who enjoy the art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime

Gardening Tips: 10-11:30 a.m., M’burg Public Library, for all ages. Registration required. OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program – “Preparing Your Garden, Gardening in Our Local Climate and Challenges in the Garden.”

Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m., Goshen Park, Mechanicsburg, for children 10 years old and younger. Sponsored by the American Legion.

The Gloria Theatre: “The Courier” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Rated PG-13

Goshen Memorial Park Board: 8 a.m. (original date March 20). Regular meetings are scheduled for the 3rd Saturday of the month in the BW Building at Goshen Park, Mechanicsburg.

Sunday, March 28

The Gloria Theatre: “The Courier” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Rated PG-13

Monday, March 29

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Tuesday, March 30

World Geography Trivia: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Test your knowledge on world geography.

Wednesday, March 31

The Barn Project: noon Champaign County Historical Society fundraiser at Historical Museum, East Lawn Ave. Robert Kroeger will sign copies of new book at free event, which will include auction and raffle of paintings, painting demo.

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-6. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

