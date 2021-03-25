COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, March 26

Coloring for Relaxation: 3-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop in anytime during this hour and relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

The Gloria Theatre: “The Courier” at 7:30 p.m. Rated PG-13

Saturday, March 27

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older who enjoy the art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime

Gardening Tips: 10-11:30 a.m., M’burg Public Library, for all ages. Registration required. OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program – “Preparing Your Garden, Gardening in Our Local Climate and Challenges in the Garden.”

Easter Egg Hunt: 11 a.m., Goshen Park, Mechanicsburg, for children 10 years old and younger. Sponsored by the American Legion.

The Gloria Theatre: “The Courier” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Rated PG-13

Sunday, March 28

The Gloria Theatre: “The Courier” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Rated PG-13

Monday, March 29

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Tuesday, March 30

World Geography Trivia: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Test your knowledge on world geography.