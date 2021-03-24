Estate planning workshop slated for caregivers

The Area Agency on Aging will hold an online Estate Planning workshop free of charge 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7. The presenter is Judy LaMusga, Attorney and Counselor-At-Law.

Registration is requested by April 5 on the agency website, https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/ or by contacting Kelsey Haus by email (khaus@info4seniors.org) or phone (937-341-3020). The workshop link will be provided before the date.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited. Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 9:30 a.m. before the presentation begins.

LaMusga has worked over 15 years as an attorney in the Miami Valley region. She specializes in planning for persons with disabilities, elder law planning, estate planning, end-of-life planning, and guardianship. She has been on the Area Agency Board of Trustees for six years.