ST. PARIS – The Graham National Honor Society will hold a Community Garage Sale 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, in the high school parking lot.

Anyone interested in reserving a sales spot should email nhs@grahamlocalschools.org. Each spot costs $10 and money is due upon arrival at the event. Bring your own chair and table. Setup starts at 9:30 a.m. April 17.