COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, March 23

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Pokemon Club: Pokemon Grab & Go Kits available starting today at Champaign County Library. Play Pokemon Bingo using deck of Pokemon cards from your collection. Two to 4 players can participate.

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m., elementary/junior high building, South U.S. Route 68 (original date was March 16)

Wednesday, March 24

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-6. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Preschool Storytime: Children 3 years through kindergarten will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Quest Community Church Fellowship Hall, 110 South St., West Liberty. Registered donors get free COVID-19 antibody testing. Register at www.DonorTime.com or 937-461-3220.

Thursday, March 25

Generation Next: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 11-18. Make a ribbon bookmark. Supplies provided.

Lily/Bumblebee Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., M’burg Public Library, for all ages. Make spring drawings in class taught by Lisa Ware. Will need drawing or No. 2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser, colored pencils, drawing paper/pad (optional0.

Baby Bounce: Babies 6 weeks through 12 months and their caregiver will enjoy working on developmental milestones with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Friday, March 26

Coloring for Relaxation: 3-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop in anytime during this hour and relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page