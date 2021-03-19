Historical museum to host artist-author

Artist and writer Robert Kroeger will be selling and signing his just released book “Historic Barns of Ohio” on March 31 at noon at the Champaign County Historical Museum on East Lawn Avenue, Urbana. The books will be on sale for $24.

He will also demonstrate his technique for painting barns while telling barn stories. The painting produced in the demonstration will be raffled off. Tickets for the raffle will be $5 each, 3 for $10. One half of the proceeds will be donated to the Historical Society.

He will also bring four paintings that will be sold via a silent auction. Half the proceeds will be donated to the museum.

There is no admission charge for the event. Participation in the raffle, auction and book purchase is entirely voluntary.

The four paintings sold by auction can be found on his website: THE BARN PROJECTS (weebly.com)

This painting of Nutwood in Champaign County will be auctioned at the March 31 event. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_Picture1-1.jpg This painting of Nutwood in Champaign County will be auctioned at the March 31 event. Submitted photo This painting of Stripping Shed in Ross County will be auctioned at the March 31 event. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_Picture5.jpg This painting of Stripping Shed in Ross County will be auctioned at the March 31 event. Submitted photo This painting of Marvelous Maxwell in Ross County will be auctioned at the March 31 event. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_Picture6.jpg This painting of Marvelous Maxwell in Ross County will be auctioned at the March 31 event. Submitted photo This painting of Round Barn of Cherbourg in Kent County, Delaware, will be auctioned at the March 31 event. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_Picture7.jpg This painting of Round Barn of Cherbourg in Kent County, Delaware, will be auctioned at the March 31 event. Submitted photo

Barn paintings to be auctioned

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society.

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society.