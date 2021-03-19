PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Comet, a handsome one-year-old neutered male with long orange fur and tons of character. Comet needs a special home where he will be brushed every day and fed a special diet. Comet is playful and while he gets along with most other cats, he wouldn’t mind being the King of his Castle. You’ll also want to have experience in giving medication “just in case my nasal passage needs a little more meds,” he says, admitting, “I snore a bit right now.” Come meet Comet at PAWS today!

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Comet is a friendly, young male cat ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_PawsCat-2.jpg Comet is a friendly, young male cat ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

