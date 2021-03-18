New UPD officer takes his oath

On Wednesday, Noah Curl was sworn in as the newest officer of the Urbana Police Division. Judge Gil Weithman presided over the ceremony in front of UPD officers and members of Curl’s family.

Officer Curl, 23, was hired on Feb. 28 after graduating from Rhodes State College’s Basic Police Academy in Lima.

He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Ohio State University after graduating from Lima Shawnee High School.

He began his 13-week Field Training Program this week with the police division. Once he completes the Field Training, he’ll be assigned to one of the division’s three patrol shifts.

Information from Urbana Police Division.

