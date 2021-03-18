COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, March 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m. at Urbana municipal building

Coloring for Relaxation: 3-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop in anytime during this hour and relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

“The Courier”: 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Movie rated PG-13.

Saturday, March 20

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older who enjoy the art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime

“The Courier”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Movie rated PG-13.

Sunday, March 21

“The Courier”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Movie rated PG-13.

Monday, March 22

Book Club: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. This month’s book is “The Paris Wife” by Paula McLain. Copies available at the library.

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers while supplies last at the St. Paris Public Library

Urbana Planning Commission: 6-7 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building or via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3txBJDB (Meeting ID: 921 6446 7613. Passcode: 379147) or call 646-558-8656.

Urbana Design Review Board: 7-8 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building or via Zoom at https://bit.ly/30Ta9of (Meeting ID: 972 7112 5299. Passcode: 988682) or call 646-558-8656.

Tuesday, March 23

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Pokemon Club: Pokemon Grab & Go Kits available starting today at Champaign County Library. Play Pokemon Bingo using deck of Pokemon cards from your collection. Two to 4 players can participate.

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m., elementary/junior high building, South U.S. Route 68 (original date was March 16)