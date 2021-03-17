Local mom bestows gift of healing for wound, burn patients

MARYSVILLE – Memorial Health announced its first successful placenta donation through Lifeline of Ohio’s Placenta Donation program, aptly named “The Smallest Gift. The Biggest Difference.” With the addition of this program, expectant mothers have the opportunity to heal others through the donation of their placenta.

Healing grafts made from a placenta donation are used for a wide range of procedures involving eye, oral, and spine surgery, and for the treatment of difficult-to-heal wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, and burns. Each donated placenta has the potential to heal approximately 25 people.

“Memorial is proud to offer our patients the option of placenta donation,” said Teri Heard, director of Obstetrics at Memorial Miracle Life Center. “Our first placenta donation occurred on February 16, and we foresee more occurring, as moms learn how the gift of life can also be a gift of hope to a patient in need.”

“I knew as soon as I heard the details of the donation program, I wanted to be a part of changing someone’s life for the better,” said Savanna Wynn. Wynn became Memorial’s first donor last month, when she welcomed her third child, son Brayden, along with father, Bryan Foreman. “The entire process was easy and very well communicated. And I love that Brayden has a part in helping others heal.”

Memorial Hospital joins a coalition of other institutions throughout Central Ohio in offering this unique and life-enhancing program.

“Placenta donation is a wonderful option to consider,” Heard said. “We encourage expectant mothers to learn the details for themselves. A baby’s umbilical cord and placenta – normally discarded after birth – are able to help others. The child’s birth is in no way affected and there is no risk to mom or baby.”

At its core, Lifeline of Ohio’s Placenta Donation program allows expectant mothers with scheduled Caesarean section deliveries to donate the placenta, umbilical cord, and amniotic membrane from the birth to Lifeline of Ohio.

Program highlights

· Any expectant mother, of any age, with a planned cesarean section can be a potential donor.

· Placenta donation does not change any part of the C-section delivery.

· There is no cost associated for placenta donation.

· Placenta donation is not related to cord blood donation.

· To learn more about Lifeline of Ohio’s Placenta Donation program, visit www.lifelineofohio.org/placentadonation.

Memorial Health

Memorial Health is an independent health system based in Marysville, Ohio, which consists of Memorial Hospital’s main campus and satellite outpatient locations including Memorial City Gate Medical Center; Memorial Urbana Medical Center; Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center; Memorial Gables – a skilled nursing facility; Memorial Medical Group – a network of 42 physicians and mid-level providers with office locations throughout Marysville, Plain City, Richwood, and Urbana; and the Memorial Health Foundation. To learn more, visit memorialohio.com.

Lifeline of Ohio

An independent, non-profit organization, Lifeline of Ohio promotes and coordinates the donation of human organs and tissue for transplantation. Lifeline of Ohio serves 78 hospitals in 38 counties in Ohio and two in West Virginia and is designated as an organ procurement organization through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Memorial Health joins placenta donation program

Submitted story

Information from Memorial Health.

Information from Memorial Health.