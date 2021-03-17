WL-S presents ‘Shrek the Musical’ this weekend

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem will present “Shrek the Musical” this weekend live and virtually. Seating will be limited at the 7-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday presentations, directed by Brice Henry and Renee Arnold, with choreography by Maverick Aldo.

Livestream viewing options are available through Showtix4u. Purchase tickets to watch the pre-recorded video on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. or Saturday at 7 p.m. Each livestream ticket is $16. To purchase livestream tickets, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/events/wlstigers

West Liberty-Salem’s production of “Shrek the Musical” features Shrek, portrayed by Andrew Stoner, Fiona, portrayed by Megan Adams, and Donkey, portrayed by Andrew Kimball. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_Shrek.jpg West Liberty-Salem’s production of “Shrek the Musical” features Shrek, portrayed by Andrew Stoner, Fiona, portrayed by Megan Adams, and Donkey, portrayed by Andrew Kimball. Submitted photo