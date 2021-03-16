Urbana city projects to resume

With more favorable spring weather conditions, the contractors for the city of Urbana’s Phase 2A Water and Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project and Powell to Bon Air Sanitary Sewer Project are planning to remobilize on Monday, March 22. Both projects temporarily halted work in late January and early February due to winter weather, including extensive snowfall. Both projects are slated for completion by early summer.

The contractor for the Phase 2A Water and Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project, M&T Excavating LLC, installed the new water main and services on Crescent Drive prior to the onset of winter weather. During calendar year 2020, M&T Excavating LLC completed the installation of the new sanitary sewer main and laterals on Scioto Street between Jefferson Avenue and Bon Air Drive/Berwick Drive as well as the installation of new water mains and services on Finch Street and Ames Avenue.

The next phase of the Phase 2A Water and Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project involves installing replacement water main and services on Scioto Street from Jefferson Avenue to Bon Air Drive/Berwick Drive. This phase will require temporary traffic pattern changes to allow for the maintenance of traffic. With the water main installation planned for the north side of Scioto Street, two way traffic will be maintained on the south side of Scioto Street in a configuration that will be opposite the temporary traffic control on Scioto Street that was required in 2020 for the sanitary sewer installation.

Scioto Street is scheduled for complete resurfacing this summer under a separate ODOT Urban Resurfacing Program. During or after the replacement water main installation on Scioto Street, the contractor will return to Crescent Drive to prepare this street for the replacement of sidewalk, curb, and drive approaches on both sides of the street as previously planned. Lastly, the contractor will complete final restoration work on Scioto Street, Finch Street, Ames Avenue, and Crescent Drive. The planned completion date for the Phase 2A Water & Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project is June 26, 2021.

The contractor for the Powell to Bon Air Sanitary Sewer Project also will remobilize on Monday, March 22. The contractor for that project, Milcon Concrete, Inc., was able to complete the installation of the new sanitary sewer main in early February of 2021 between the Champaign County Fairgrounds and the tie-in point at the intersection of Bon Air Drive and Miller Drive. In addition, the contractor was able to test the new sanitary sewer main and place this sanitary sewer main into service after making connection to the existing sewer system. This contractor will be completing final restoration work, including final grading and seeding, driveway repair, and repaving within Oak Dale Cemetery. The planned completion date for the Powell to Bon Air Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project is May 28, 2021.

Submitted by the city of Urbana.

