Armstrong, Winner join CEP board

The Champaign Economic Partnership Board of Trustees elected two new members, Jerome Armstrong, as financial representative, and Brad Winner, leisure/entertainment representative. In addition, Lynette Moody is the CEP’s new administrative assistant.

Armstrong has served as a financial advisor about 20 years, with Fifth Third Securities, Chase Investment Services and, now, Edward Jones in Urbana. He’s a graduate of Miami University. He and has wife, Amy, both 1992 Urbana High School graduates, have three children, Taylor, Tessa and Tate.

A member and past president of the Urbana Lions Club, he also has volunteered with Junior Achievement, Urbana City Schools, Habitat for Humanity and the YMCA.

“With the CEP I look forward to assisting in the continued growth of Urbana and Champaign County to help businesses create more opportunities for citizens, including our younger generation, and attract more families to live in our community,” he said.

CEP board member and treasurer Dave Snyder has changed from serving as the board’s finance representative to at-large member.

Brad Winner, a 2009 Urbana High School graduate, studied at Columbus State and Ohio State University before joining his family’s businesses, including four grocery stores, a franchised food chain and MIXX165, a full-service restaurant in Mechanicsburg. While in Columbus, he made connections with musicians, event organizers and bar/restaurant owners, developing his interest in the restaurant and entertainment industries.

He moved back to Urbana in 2017 with his wife, Samantha. He serves on the Champaign County Arts Council board and is active at Faith Tabernacle Church.

“Bringing industry and entertainment to Champaign County is a top priority to me,” he said. “Rural areas in Ohio are in a revitalization period and our area has had some amazing people working to steer us in the right direction. I’m thankful to be asked to help build on their achievements.”

Lynette Moody worked for Hearth and Home of Urbana, first as activities director, then as assistant manager, before joining the CEP.

Moody, who grew up in Urbana, said, “I’m so excited for the opportunity to help grow the community that helped grow me.”

She and her husband, Charlie, enjoy home renovations, working in their garden, volunteering for the community, and spending time with their children and grandson, Jameson.

Armstrong https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_Jerome-Armstrong.jpg Armstrong Winner https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_Brad-Winner.jpg Winner Moody https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_Lynette-Moody.jpg Moody

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign Economic Partnership.

Submitted by the Champaign Economic Partnership.