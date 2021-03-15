Use app for curbside pickup at library

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Public Library has a new service on the SEO Libraries app. The Curbside Click & Collect service is a safe and convenient way for patrons to pick up “on-hold” items. Patrons can wait in their vehicle while a member of the staff takes the items out to them – no phone call necessary.

To begin the process, download the SEO Libraries app for iOS and Android. Search for an item you would like to borrow and click “Place Hold.”

Once the item has been retrieved or delivered, the item will be labeled as “BEING_HELD” under your list of current holds in My Account. You will see a button for Click & Collect above your holds. Tapping that button will begin the process.

Next, enter your information to help the staff identify you when it’s time to take out your items. The optional fields are vehicle make, model and color, plus an option to receive a paper receipt.

Select > I’m On My Way when you are headed to pick up your items. Allow for either GPS tracking or select an ETA option. Tap > I’m Here! when you have arrived. Receive status updates as the staff prepares and brings out your items. When you have received your items, hit > Done to complete the transaction.

For more information, call the library at 937-834-2004

Submitted story

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg Public Library.

