Women of the Moose assist student

Amya Dudley submitted a proposal to the Urbana Chaper 698 Women of the Moose to assist her with her Global STEM Academy project titled “Take Action.” The group of women accepted her proposal and provided financial and product support for “Period Poverty.”

Many disadvantaged women world wide are in desperate need of quality feminine hygiene products. This young woman identified a need, and took action. She choose to make an impact on the local level, where she felt an immediate need could be addressed. All items were donated to the Caring Kitchen in Urbana.

The women said they “could not have been more proud, to be a part of such a wonderful community service endeavor.”

Pictured are Tammy Dunham, Jr. Grad., Summer Routt, Secretary/Treasurer, Rebecca Strahler, Sr. Regent, Amya Dudley, Kathy Hildreth, Recorder, and Mary Dean, Jr. Regent.

Informatio from Women of the Moose.

