COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, March 16

Yarn Easter Eggs: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Create Easter eggs from yarn.

Toddler Storytime: -Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting/work session

Virtual Book Talk: 7 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook Live, with Stephen Mack Jones, poet, playwright, author. To join, visit the Champaign County Library website to register. Info to access the program will be forwarded to you.

Urbana Board of Education: regular meeting changed from this date to Tuesday, March 23, at 6 p.m. at the elementary/junior high building on South U.S. Route 68

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting, media center

Wednesday, March 17

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-6. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Preschool Storytime: Children 3 years through kindergarten will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Register at www.DonorTime.com or 937-461-3220. All who register can get free COVID antibody test.

Urbana City Schools: 4-4:15 p.m. public hearing, admin offices, 711 Wood St., on 2021-2022 calendar. To request more information or to submit a comment, contact the central office at 937-653-1402.

Thursday, March 18

Daffodil/Bunny Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., M’burg Public Library, for all ages. Make spring drawings in class taught by Lisa Ware. Will need drawing or No. 2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser, colored pencils, drawing paper/pad (optional.

Baby Bounce: Babies 6 weeks through 12 months and their caregiver will enjoy working on developmental milestones with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Urbana City Council’s Economic Development Committee: 5 p.m., Urbana Municipal Building, Training Room, 2nd Floor

Urbana City Council’s BR-1 Zoning Updates-Committee: 5 p.m., Urbana Municipal Building, Training Room, 2nd Floor