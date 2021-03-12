Masons hold Annual Inspection

Harmony Lodge #8 held its Annual Inspection last Saturday in the Masonic Center, 222 N. Main St. Urbana. The lodge members congratulate to the Worshipful Master Rob Pollock and his Officers for their practice and dedication for excellent Ritual work. Pictured are (row one): Mike Brown, Jr. Warden; Chris Mann, Sr. Warden; Mitchell Bronne, Candidate; Rob Pollock, Worshipful Master; Scott Johnson, District Deputy GM; Chris Gibbs, Sr. Deacon; (row two) Chris Blakeman, Chaplain; Tony Walls, Jr. Deacon, Todd Scarberry, Sr. Steward; Mike Terry, Treasurer; Jerry Gullet, Jr. Steward; Jamison Jones, Secretary.

