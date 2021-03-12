PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Winnie, a beautiful long-haired gray female cat who is about one year old. She’s a sweet, playful girl who will need to be brushed often in her new home. She seems to like the other cats and will likely do well in just about any home. She’s already spayed and comes to her new family up to date on vaccines. Come visit Winnie in the Cattery at Paws Animal Shelter today.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Winnie, about a year old, is ready for someone to adopt her from PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_PawsCat-1.jpg Winnie, about a year old, is ready for someone to adopt her from PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

