Gentle Care clinic blossoms

MECHANICSBURG – “Business is thriving and we are blessed with a growing number of patients,” says nurse practitioner and practice owner, Ellen “Elle” Spinner.

Her practice, Gentle Care, opened in January of 2008 at 15 N. Main Street in Mechanicsburg and has grown to nearly 3,000 women.

Elle specializes in women’s health/gynecology and primary care for women. Her patients travel to see her from as far away as Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland and beyond. Of course, she also cares for many local patients from Champaign, Clark, and Madison counties.

Her practice name will soon become “Madison Health – Mechanicsburg” as she signs with Madison Health and their Alliance partners at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Mount Carmel Health System.

“Because I believe in giving the highest quality of care and operating with sound business principles and policies, I’ve chosen to partner with Madison Health, which will allow me more time to focus on what I love best – the clinical care of my patients,” she said. “It takes a great deal of time to oversee the daily operations of the practice, while maintaining a compassionate, patient-centered approach. There are simply not enough hours in the day to do all the things I love – and that’s a good dilemma to have.”

Elle and her husband, Scott, are thrilled with the partnership and are hopeful that the future may yield even more health care providers in the practice. Elle will continue to see patients full-time in Mechanicsburg, and will even expand patient appointment hours beyond her present business hours.

Elle explains with a smile, “This is a win-win, for me, my patients, and Madison Health – Mechanicsburg. I will be able to spend all of my time providing direct patient care, while the daily operations are managed by Madison Health.”

She continues, “I look forward to being part of a larger team, and having access to an expanded group of peer providers and the potential for leadership opportunities.”

Also of noteworthy value, Elle and her patients will have access to a more robust electronic medical record (Epic/IHIS) and will be able to view some of their records through a secure online portal called “MyChart.”

Madison Health’s CEO, Dana Engle, has visited Gentle Care a few times since doors opened in 2008, always offering to listen and discuss how Madison Health could help meet the needs of Elle’s patients and join efforts for the common goal of improving health care in Champaign, Madison and Clark counties.

“At Madison Health, we are committed to supporting our local communities,” said Engle. “Elle is an established and well-respected practitioner, whose heart is also committed to the communities for which she passionately cares. We are more than excited for her to join our team and look forward to the positive impact she will continue to have on the lives of her patients.”

The anticipated date for name and facade changes to the facility is the end of March, along with some equipment and technology upgrades and an additional employee. For now, the phone number for scheduling appointments will remain the same: 937-834-5320. Appointments will be offered from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Elle says, “I feel so blessed to take this next step. God has opened every door in front of me along this journey, in His own time. Empowering my patients with the knowledge and confidence to improve their health, along with diagnosing and treating their pathologies, is truly my professional heart’s desire. I’m grateful to have this opportunity to practice clinically in a setting that supports my growth and development as a women’s health nurse practitioner.”

