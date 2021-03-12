COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, March 13

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older who enjoy the art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime

“Raya and the Last Dragon”: rated PG Disney film shown at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, March 14

“Raya and the Last Dragon”: rated PG Disney film shown at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, March 15

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers while supplies last at the St. Paris Public Library

Grab and Go Kits: Each month, pick up kits for preschool, K-5 and teens at Champaign County Library. Includes crafts or activities to complete at home. Supplies limited. Kits available starting today.

Adult Take It and Make It: Create a Book Art Bunny. Pick up kit at Champaign County Library starting today.

Mechanicsburg Village Council: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2PU9uk3 or by calling 1-929-205-6099 (Meeting ID 979 2343 0556; Passcode 127391)

Tuesday, March 16

Yarn Easter Eggs: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Create Easter eggs from yarn.

Toddler Storytime: -Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting/work session

Virtual Book Talk: 7 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook Live, with Stephen Mack Jones, poet, playwright, author. To join, visit the Champaign County Library website to register. Info to access the program will be forwarded to you.

Urbana Board of Education: regular meeting changed from this date to Tuesday, March 23, at 6 p.m. at the elementary/junior high building on South U.S. Route 68