Students get creative with 4-H classroom challenge

The Champaign County 4-H School Enrichment program announced winners the February’s classroom challenge, which was to create something from an empty plastic bottle or jug or any kind or size. Winners were:

-Pre-K classroom of Mrs. Maurice at Graham Elementary

-2nd grade classroom of Mrs. Jacobs at Urbana Elementary

-4th grade classroom of Mrs. Westfall at Mechanicsburg Elementary

-5th grade classroom of Mrs. Lacey at Mechanicsburg Elementary

March challenge

The March challenge is to make something from a newspaper – any kind, any size. The deadline is March 31.

The Classroom Challenges competition will run monthly through April. If interested, but not signed up, contact Kiley Horn at horn.217@osu.edu

The program requires creativity, critical thinking, problem solving and group work to turn easily accessible, everyday items into something new. Teachers can mold the challenge to enhance their curriculum or as a well needed creative break.

Supplies are being collected and cleaned in the OSU Extension office and are available for the classrooms, should they not have access to the monthly challenge item.

Currently, 45 classrooms in four of the five local school districts are participating.

For information about the 4-H STEM Classroom Challenge or to sponsor or donate to the program, contact Kiley Horn at horn.217@osu.edu or Jenni Nott at nott.13@osu.edu

This aquarium creation was entered by Mrs. Lacey’s classroom. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_Aquarium.jpg This aquarium creation was entered by Mrs. Lacey’s classroom. Submitted photos This airplane creation was entered by Mrs. Jacobs’ classroom https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_File_007-1-.jpeg This airplane creation was entered by Mrs. Jacobs’ classroom Submitted photos This inside recess toss and catch game was entered by Mrs. Maurice’s classroom. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_Maurice-7.jpg This inside recess toss and catch game was entered by Mrs. Maurice’s classroom. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Submitted by OSU Extension, Champaign County.

