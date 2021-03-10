Historical Museum hosts book signing, painting demo

Robert Kroeger, an artist and writer based in Cincinnati, recently finished The Ohio Barn Project, which involved painting at least one old barn and writing an essay about it in each of Ohio’s 88 counties, a way of preserving historic barns before they are gone. The History Press/Arcadia Press is to publish the book in March.

For the next few years, Kroeger is offering fundraiser opportunities to historical societies.

The Champaign County Historical Society will hold such a fundraiser at noon on March 31 in the Historical Museum, located on East Lawn Avenue.

At the free event, Kroeger will sign copies of his book, tell a few barn stories, offer a few paintings for auction and do a palette-knife demo painting that will then be raffled. Participation in the raffle is voluntary. Half the proceeds from the auction and raffle will be donated to the Champaign County Historical Society.

Masks will be required and social distancing is to be maintained at the event.

To learn about the Ohio Barn Project, visit its Facebook site (https://bit.ly/3p11LgP) and watch a December 2019 news clip (https://bit.ly/35Ttvwa).

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society.

