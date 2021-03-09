COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, March 10

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-6. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Preschool Storytime: Children 3 years through kindergarten will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Champaign County Budget Commission: 10 a.m., Champaign County Auditor’s Office

Thursday, March 11

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos, K’nex provided. Donations of new or gently used Legos and funds to buy more welcome.

Tree/Squirrel Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Need drawing or No. 2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser, colored pencils, drawing paper/pad (optional).

Baby Bounce: Babies 6 weeks through 12 months and their caregiver will enjoy working on developmental milestones with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Urbana City School Board Policy Committee: 6 p.m., administrative office, 711 Wood St. to review policy updates, changes, additions and/or deletions

Tax Incentive Review Council: 1:30 p.m. Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3l2Onro (original date was March 4)

Friday, March 12

Coloring for Relaxation: 3-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop in anytime during this hour and relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

“Raya and the Last Dragon”: rated PG Disney film shown at 7 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, March 13

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older who enjoy the art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime

“Raya and the Last Dragon”: rated PG Disney film shown at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, March 14

“Raya and the Last Dragon”: rated PG Disney film shown at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana