At-home COVID tests available at M’burg Library

MECHANICSBURG – In an effort to continue community support during the pandemic, the Mechanicsburg Public Library is providing free COVID-19 at-home tests through curbside pickup.

The Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are self-administered nasal swab tests. Provided at no cost by the state of Ohio through an agreement with eMed, they can provide test results in as little as 15 minutes.

To use a test kit, you must have access to the internet and either a smart phone/tablet with a camera or a computer/laptop with a webcam. Once you get home with the test, go to https://ohio.emed.com or the NAVICA app (available for iOS and Android). Answer a series of questions to prepare for a free visit with an eMed proctor who will provide instructions for taking the test. The entire process will take 15 to 30 minutes to complete and receive results.

Anyone can access a free test during operational hours. Patrons may request more than one test (with a limit of five tests per family) and won’t be asked for any personal information. However, patrons will be asked not to take the test at the library. Other than providing tests for pickup, library staff will not be able to help with administering the test in any way.

To request a test, call the library at 937-834-2004 during open hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Library staff will deliver your test(s) to your vehicle or a designated pickup spot.

This service is available at Mechanicsburg Public Library thanks to support from the Ohio Department of Health and its partnership with Abbott and eMed to bring rapid, reliable testing into the home.

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg Public Library.

