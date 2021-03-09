WL-S SENIORS OF THE MONTH

West Liberty-Salem High School’s March Students of the Month are Luke Hudson and Olivia Neer. Here are their comments.

Luke Hudson

PARENTS: Brad and Liz Hudson

School Activities and Awards: Soccer, Track, NHS, Class Secretary, Student Council, Link Crew, Co-President of Calc Club.

If I were principal for a day: I would give an early dismissal at the end of the day.

Favorite school memory: Playing soccer.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: my parents, my friends and my teachers.

Because: They keep me motivated and have influenced me through their own actions.

Lately, I have been reading: Hamlet and Regeneration

My advice to parents: Give your child constant support and confirmation.

My biggest regret: Not taking more art classes with Mr. Smucker.

Next year I will be: Attending the University of Cincinnati to study architecture.

Olivia Neer

PARENTS: Stacey Patterson and Steve Neer

School Activities and Awards: Recipient of the White Tiger Award, Co-Captain of the Quick Recall Team, Captain of the WL-S Marching Band Auxiliary, National-Honor Society, Link Crew, Pages

If I were principal for a day: I would allow students to eat lunch wherever they wanted as long as they were back before classes began.

Favorite school memory: Performing my senior flag routine during Senior Night.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: my parents, my sister, Whitney, along with several of my teachers and friends.

Because: They have always been there for me and have advised and supported me in the decisions I have made throughout my life and my high school years.

Lately, I have been reading: The Woman Warrior by Maxine Hong Kingston

My advice to parents: I would advise parents to remember to truly listen to their children. As a child myself, we understand deep down that the decisions parents make no matter how strange or strict it may seem at the time is always to keep us from danger and have our best interests at heart. However, I think it’s important to truly listen to your child in order to help them understand the decisions and rules that are made are created with their best interest at heart.

My biggest regret: I have no regrets because everything I’ve done up to this point in my life has made me the person I am today.

Next year I will be: getting my Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience.

Information provided by the WL-S school district.

