Pioneer Electric announces 2021 scholarship recipients

PIQUA — Ten area high school seniors have been selected to receive Pioneer Electric Cooperative’s 2021 scholarships.

The ten scholars, all children of Pioneer members, were chosen through an application and interview process. The judges for the competition were not affiliated with Pioneer.

Forty-eight applicants who attend 19 high schools and three home schools throughout Pioneer’s service territory applied for the scholarships.

Winners include: $2,000 – Aislen Setty, Graham; $1,500 – Benjamen Romie, Covington; $1,000 – Selena Weaver, West Liberty-Salem; and $500 — Grant Albers, Fort Loramie; Audrey Ayars, Mechanicsburg; Clayton Boberg, Sidney; Jaden Humphrey, Sidney; Lisa Sebastian, Bethel; Phillip Trzaska, Minster; and Amber Zimpfer, Anna.

“The hard work and achievement of each of these scholarship recipients should be commended,” said Nanci McMaken, Pioneer’s vice president and chief communications officer. “We are happy to be able to financially assist children of members as they continue their education.”

Pioneer Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit distribution utility focused on service to its member-owners in its primary territory of Champaign, Miami, and Shelby Counties, as well as portions of the eight surrounding counties.

Information from Pioneer.

