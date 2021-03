The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the following project in Champaign County:

-U.S. 68 Pavement Repairs – Expect single-lane closures on South U.S. 68 between West County Line Road and Hickory Grove Road, in each direction, on Tuesday, March 9, through Friday, March 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. One lane will remain open with no lane width restrictions.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.