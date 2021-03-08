Baha’i Faith members donate to Caring Kitchen

Members of the Baha’i Faith from Champaign and Clark counties deliver 40 bags of personal items to the Caring Kitchen on Feb. 26. The contents of each bag are tailored to the specific needs of a man, woman, boy or girl. Donations include handmade blankets for infants. The bags contain basic items, including socks, soap, a toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo, comb and, for children, coloring books, crayons and a small toy or stuffed animal. A donation also was made to the Backpack Program, a partnership between the Caring Kitchen and Urbana Schools.

Pictured are Myra Couts, Tara Jordan, Caring Kitchen assistant director, and Julie Balmer. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_Picture1.jpg Pictured are Myra Couts, Tara Jordan, Caring Kitchen assistant director, and Julie Balmer. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from Caring Kitchen.

Information from Caring Kitchen.