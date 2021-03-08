Donate for blood drive and get a free T-shirt

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by helping save lives. Donate at the Champaign County monthly community blood drive Wednesday, March 17, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana.

Everyone who registers to donate gets the St. Pat’s “Donor Shenanigans” T-shirt plus free COVID-19 antibody testing. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Community Blood Center is declaring 2021 “Blood Donor Year” because of the impact of COVID-19 restrictions and weather cancellations on blood drives. Type O positive blood is in high demand and CBC has a continued need for type O positive donors.

CBC is encouraging those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma. Antibodies in your plasma may help COVID patients recover. Learn more about donating CCP and register at ccp.givingblood.org and make an appointment at (937) 461-3220.

There is no deferral or delay in making a regular blood donation after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. CCP donors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine may be eligible to continue donating CCP. To confirm your eligibility email canidonate@givingblood.org or call (937) 461-3220.

Blood donation requirements

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

By Mark Pompilio

Mark Pompilio is Public Relations/Marketing Manager of Community Blood Center.

