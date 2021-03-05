PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Mick, a loving 2-year-old neutered black & brown tiger. He would like to find a home where he would be the only kitty getting your attention. He gets along with the cats here at the shelter, but once in a home setting, he seems to get jealous of other cats. He likes to play and he also likes to lounge. If you’d like to meet Mick stop by the Cattery at PAWS.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Information provided by shelters and rescues inChampaign County.

