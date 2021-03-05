COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, March 6

Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru Booth: noon-4 p.m., North Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 124 Maple St., North Lewisburg. Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds support Champaign County Girl Scouts.

Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru Booth: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Graham Elementary, 9464 W. U.S. Route 36, St. Paris. Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds support Champaign County Girl Scouts.

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older who enjoy the art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime

“Raya and the Last Dragon”: rated PG Disney film shown at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, March 7

“Raya and the Last Dragon”: rated PG Disney film shown at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, March 8

Explorer’s Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 6 (kindergarten)-5th grade. Meets 2nd Monday of each month at this time. March topic is history of St. Patrick’s Day. Will make stained glass four-leaf clover.

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers while supplies last at the St. Paris Public Library

Mechanicsburg Public Library Finance Committee: 7 p.m. at the library

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-noon, Triad High school football complex. Make appointment at www.DonorTime.com or 937-461-3220. Everyone who registers gets free COVID-19 antibody testing and T-shirt.

STEAM Club: 3rd grade and up. Grab & Go Kit starting today at Champaign County Library. Coding with Scratch-Learn coding basics using Scratch. Code in Scratch (scratch.mit.edu) with computer, phone or tablet. Also Cookie Taste Test.

Tuesday, March 9

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: regular 6 p.m. meeting, Salem Township Meeting Hall, 1653 E. Kingscreek Rd., Kingscreek, for a regular board meeting

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Mechanicsburg Street/Utility Committee: 4 p.m. in municipal building to discuss emergency street repairs