Shop Urbana and the Downtown Urbana Merchants will host the annual “Hello Spring!” event 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 18-20. Over 20 shops and eateries will welcome visitors and customers with new spring merchandise and goodies. Promotions and discounts will be offered at all participating venues.

Spend the day in Urbana’s historic downtown exploring charming boutiques, galleries and restaurants. Time to get your spring on!

