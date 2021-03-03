Mechanicsburg to flush hydrants

MECHANICSBURG – The village will flush fire hydrants and exercise water valves from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 8-19 to remove sediment from pipes, which maintains water clarity and quality.

Although the water is safe to drink, occasionally it becomes discolored after hydrant flushing. If this happens, run the cold water tap for a few minutes until the water clears. If it does not clear the first time, wait a few minutes, then run the water again.

It is advised that clothes not be washed until the water clears.

Submitted by the village of Mechanicsburg.

