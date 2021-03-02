Area Agency on Aging offers workshop called Mental Health & Isolation – Helping Older Adults through Isolation and Depression

The Area Agency on Aging will present a 3.0 credit hour continuing education workshop called Mental Health & Isolation – Helping Older Adults through Isolation and Depression. The Continuing Education for Health and Human Services workshop is from 1-4:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, online via Zoom. Cost is $40 to earn CEUs or $20 to attend without CEUs. Advance registration is requested by March 11. More information and the registration form is available on the website, https://info4seniors.org/news/educational-opportunities/ or by emailing knevius@info4seniors.org.

Presenter is Rebecca Ketron, Program Coordinator in the Training Division of the Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services Board of Montgomery County.

This workshop topics recognizes that under normal circumstances, older adults may experience loneliness and depression. But with the cancellation of many community events and social distancing requirements due to Covid-19, the senior population can feel even more isolated. This training will discuss the special concerns for this group specifically related to the pandemic, but also applicable in normal times.

According to the agency: “Those who care for our older adults can struggle with burnout. As caring, empathetic people, how do you maintain your own well-being? This training will also address how to recognize compassion fatigue, and how to prevent it by maintaining a healthful life balance and nurturing your physical and mental well-being. Those attending will be provided an opportunity to identify and evaluate their own self-care strategies, select specific activities from a variety of options, and create a personal self-care plan. These strategies can also be used by the seniors for whom you are caring.”

The Ohio Board of Nursing accepts events approved for counselors and social workers for continuing nursing education.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.

