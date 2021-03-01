Indians win state bowling title

The Mechanicsburg boys bowling team (pictured) won the Division II state title in Columbus on Saturday. The team is comprised of senior Deacon Morgan and juniors Bryen Dewitt, Peyton Leeson, Eli Mayberry, Zach Miller and Jack Wolf. Coaches are Matt Mayberry and Kyle Mayberry. See more on Page 7.

