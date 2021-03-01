Urbana FFA competes in Buckeye Meats Invitational

The Urbana FFA Chapter competed in the Virtual Buckeye Meats Invitational on Feb. 17. During this team event, students evaluate beef carcasses for quality and yield grade, identify various meat cuts and place carcasses, and identify wholesale and/or retail cuts. This event is most ideal for students interested in exploring or pursuing a career in the meat animal industry. Students must use critical-thinking, as well as analytical and communication skills in this event.

Urbana placed 9th in this invitational conference with Faith Denkewalter placing 27th individual, Ashley Gemienhardt 39th individual, Riley Wallace 44th individual, and Aerianna Hernandez placing 54th individual.

By Hailey Combs

Hailey Combs is the Urbana FFA reporter.

