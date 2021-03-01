COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, March 2

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Red Cross Blood Drive: 3-9 p.m., Graham Elementary School, 9464 W. U.S. Route 36

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Wednesday, March 3

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-6. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Preschool Storytime: Children 3 years through kindergarten will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Thursday, March 4

Tax Incentive Review Council: 9-11 a.m., county Community Center auditorium, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Baby Bounce: Babies 6 weeks through 12 months and their caregiver will enjoy working on developmental milestones with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Friday, March 5

Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru Booth: 5-8 p.m., North Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 124 Maple St., North Lewisburg. Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds support Champaign County Girl Scouts.

Coloring for Relaxation: 3-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop in anytime during this hour and relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Saturday, March 6

Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru Booth: noon-4 p.m., North Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 124 Maple St., North Lewisburg. Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds support Champaign County Girl Scouts.

Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru Booth: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Graham Elementary, 9464 W. U.S. Route 36, St. Paris. Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds support Champaign County Girl Scouts.

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older who enjoy the art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime