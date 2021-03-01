Donated coats warm local people in need

The 11th annual Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services Warm Coats – Warm Hearts Coat Drive resulted in 112 bags of coats and winter clothing donated free of charge to those in need in the community, according to Frank Lewis.

“Many adults and children struggle during the winter months because they are unable to afford proper cold-weather attire,” Lewis said. “With so many people struggling financially, your coat and clothing donations mattered more this year than ever. Thank you for the response.”

The coats were distributed through several local agencies this year due to Covid restrictions.

“Having a warm coat in the winter is something many of us take for granted,” Lewis said. “There are far too many people lacking the funds to meet their families’ most basic necessities: food, shelter and clothing.”

A total of 112 bags of coats and winter clothing were donated through the Warm Coats – Warm Hearts Coat Drive this year. Submitted photo

Staff report

Information provided by Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services.

