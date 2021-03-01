Nominations sought for UHS Distinguished Alumni

The deadline is Monday, March 15, for nominations for the Urbana High School Distinguished Alumni Award.

Those making nominations must be UHS graduates. Nominees, dead or alive, must have graduated from UHS at least 10 years ago, been recognized in their field of endeavor and demonstrated leadership and service to their community.

The nomination form and information about the nomination process can be found at the Urbana City Schools website.

Forms also can be obtained at the Urbana City Schools Central Office, the Chamber of Commerce, the Urbana High School office, the Champaign County Library and the Senior Citizens Center.

For more info, contact Hayla Parker at 937-508-5162 or reader1941@gmail.com.