Apple Farm Service achieved Elite Status for 2020. A small percentage of Kubota dealerships are so recognized for the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

According to the Kubota USA website, “Kubota’s Premier and Elite Dealer Certification Program is focused on building and managing best-in-class dealerships. The program establishes metrics that define standards on quality customer service and the best Kubota brand representation. Kubota Premier Dealers have met all requirements and fulfilled a majority of sales offerings, while Kubota Elite Dealers have achieved the highest level of Kubota recognition.”

To receive the Elite Dealer status, Apple Farm Service had to prove the following:

-High levels of customer service

-Up to date training for sales, service and the parts department

-An efficient and reliable service department

-High numbers of sales in equipment and parts

-Effective and encompassing marketing campaigns and programs

-Teamwork among the sales, service and parts department

Apple Farm Service is one of the first Kubota dealerships in the area. They first carried the famous orange tractors in the 1980s.

Submitted by Apple Farm Service Inc.

