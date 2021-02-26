65th annual boat show to run 10 full days

LOGAN COUNTY – You know spring is just around the corner when the Indian Lake Boat Show is approaching.

This annual inaugural event kicks off the spring activities at the lake, attracting many boaters, campers, tourists, visitors and local residents.

This year’s boat show is a little bit different than in years past, running for a full 10 straight days instead of just one long weekend. With expanded days, lots of open space and a new sign-up system, organizers are putting safety first with all state and local COVID-19 guidelines in place. Masks will be required while inside tents and showrooms.

Additionally, appointments are required this year and you can choose an in-person visit time slot, a virtual visit or a private appointment.

To reserve a time slot to attend the boat show go to: http://www.IndianLakeshow.com and tap “reserve my spot.”

The boat show actually occurs at several different locations dotted around the lake, including the Indian Lake Marina, Spend-a-Day Marina and Bud’s Marina. Spend-a-Day Marina is located at 9481 N. state Route 708, Russells Point, on Orchard Island. Indian Lake Marina is located at 457 East Main St., Russells Point, beside McDonald’s, and Bud’s Marina is located at 7169 County Road 38, Huntsville.

Many area establishments plan boat-show themed events.

Find whatever type of watercraft you are looking for at the Indian Lake Boat Show including pontoons, fishing boats, cruisers, kayaks, tritoons, sport boats, run-abouts and jet skis.

Boat show schedule

-Friday, March 5: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-Saturday, March 6: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-Sunday, March 7: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Monday, March 8: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Tuesday, March 9: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Wednesday, March 10: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Thursday, March 11: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Friday, Mach 12: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-Saturday, March 13: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-Sunday, March 14: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

By Ron Brohm Contributing writer

