COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, February 27

Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru Booth: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., county Community Center, 1511 S. Main St., Urbana. Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds support Champaign County Girl Scouts.

Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru Booth: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds support Champaign County Girl Scouts.

“The Croods 2: A New Age”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Giving Loft Shopping Day: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Graham Middle School, 9644 W. U.S. Route 68. Free clothing, shoes, school supplies, hats, gloves for families in need. For more info: Amy Wilcoxon, WilcoxonA@grahamlocalschools.org

Sunday, February 28

“The Croods 2: A New Age”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Virtual Black History Month Celebration: 3:30 p.m. via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3kdnpN1 or via link on Ministerial Assn. Facebook page. Meeting ID: 882 3777 7528. Passcode: 741180. Sponsored by Champaign County Ministerial Assn. and St. Paul AME Church.

Monday, March 1

Urbana Storm Water Committee: 7 p.m., municipal building training room or join via computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/603165333 or via phone at 1-571-317-3112 (Access Code 603-165-333). Original meeting date was Feb. 15.

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers while supplies last at the St. Paris Public Library

Mechanicsburg Village Council: regular 6:30 p.m. meeting via Zoom. Join meeting by visiting mechanicsburgvillage.com and clicking “announcements”

Tuesday, March 2

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Red Cross Blood Drive: 3-9 p.m., Graham Elementary School, 9464 W. U.S. Route 36

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.