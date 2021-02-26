PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet John Wayne, a 5-year-old neutered tan and black tiger, well behaved and friendly as can be. He found his way to us with all four feet declawed. He gets along well with the other cats, but is on a special C.D. diet and must stay out of their food. Come by and meet him today. He is currently holding the position of office manager!

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

John Wayne, a friendly soul who is totally declawed and on a special diet, is up for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

