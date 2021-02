MECHANICSBURG – The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in the meeting room of the Masonic Temple, 12 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg, from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 2. The drive is sponsored by Mechanicsburg Schools and the Masonic Temple.

To schedule an appointment, call Chief Robert Keene Jr. at 937-244-8038 or call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org (sponsor code: MS).